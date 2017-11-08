Tamar Braxton Addresses Vincent Herbert Divorce With Shocking Note

Tamar Braxton has finally addressed her divorce from her estranged husband, Vincent Herbert.

The mother of one said that she had enough of lying to herself and other people.

Tamar claims for several months; she was faking the happiness with Herbert because she wanted Logan to have two parents.

And she wanted the world to know that black love was winning.

The singer and former host of The Real wrote: “Thank God this is HIS purpose..yes I just dropped #bluebirdofhappiness &Tamar &Vince is coming back on Thursday but on GOD this has NOTHING to do with ME or a JOB!!.here is the thing,& MY truth..you don’t have to like me & while I’m woke, I can see that most of you don’t now..even when you did.something has changed w/her..but it’s ok, because I don’t..well,didn’t like me either.I told myself I would do whatever it took to keep my family together, to see a smile on someone who has seen us smile on their face hoping we could offer them hope, faith, Love& dignity that I️ once possessed. But the truth is all of those things are NOT within the marriage of Tamar & Vince.”

She made it clear that Herbert cheated on her and she is not taking him back.

She added: “married people who are reading will know what I mean.Sometimes we stay”married” for face value or to say”we did it”but the truth is..it couldn’t be more broken &further apart than we are NOW!..even on an anniversary! You can say he did this, she did that,I️ put up with”this”& I’ve suffered & endured” this” for so long..but the TRUTH is that this was your choice2 stay we get so caught up in WE are”winning” in love that we are LOSING a battle that doesn’t have ANYTHING 2 do with us! I️ decided I didn’t want to be married for the sake of saying so.I wanted to have a relationship.Someone to share my/our dreams, our successes, our failures, our past, present & future with..& not finding out shit online..”

She concluded by: “we can argue & u can tell me to gtf out of “your”house when I’m the house of cards?None of this is ok..& while I’m not pushing anyone out of the door..I’m just telling you what has pushed me out of mine!That LAST time was the LAST time.”

Some commenters thought this was about ratings and some publicity stunt, but it seems they were wrong. What do you think is going on?