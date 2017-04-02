Tallia Storm Blasts Brooklyn Beckham As An ‘Airhead’ – She Dated David And Victoria’s Son At 14

Brooklyn Beckham is getting slammed by Tallia Storm for allegedly cheating on her and for being an airhead.

Miss Storm, an upcoming Scottish singer, dated Victoria and David Beckham’s 18-year-old son back in 2014.

It is not known how long the romance lasted. It is believed that Storm met the young Beckham while attending an event hosted by iconic British singer and musician Sir Elton John.

John plays important roles in both Beckham and Storm’s lives – he is the young man’s godfather and is the young diva’s mentor.

Storm, who is working several musical projects, hit stardom after landing a gig with John at the Falkirk Stadium.

This weekend, Storm, who has been given the nickname, Tiny Chancer, spoke to an English publication where she said that Brooklyn Beckham was her first love who cheated on her with another young woman.

She went on to more or less call him an idiot. Storm, 18, had the following to tell the Daily Mail: “[Brooklyn Beckham] was my first love and we were very serious. [His mom] Victoria was so good to me and introduced me to Eva Longoria. But Brooklyn messed me about and then cut me off. He’s an airhead.”

She also confessed like Taylor Swift she is writing songs about her ex. She said: “This song is about being the ever dramatic teen that I am, and about my experience about two years ago.Just about when you’re in love with somebody and they move on, and you know, they kind of cheat on you.”

The Internet is laughing at Storm because they believe she is too young to be hooked on a teenage boy who moved on with his life.

Since dumping Storm, the young photographer has been hooking up and splitting Sonia Ammar and Chloe Moretz.