Talent Resources CEO Reveals How Much Money Kardashians Make From Instagram!

The business partner of the supremely wealthy celebrities, Michael Heller, has disclosed how much money they make from the social media app Instagram. Their names are so valuable to marketing agencies that executives dish out six-figure amounts of money to the sisters’ just for using their names!

The CEO of digital marketing firm Talent Resources revealed the shocking sum of money they make from their advertising deals in an issue of US Weekly.

A number of different brands pay Kim Kardashian 500,000$ to market their products to Kim’s 94.8 million Instagram followers.

Khloe and Kourtney are said to make up to about 250,000$ from their respective Instagram followers.

Some of the products that they sell include weight-loss teas, ski jackets, and waist-trainers and they often sell out almost immediately.

The amount of cash they take in, as a result, is not only due to the number of followers but also because of the number of products that they turn down. The Kardashian and her sisters only accept certain brands and products; usually, the ones that are associated with their lifestyle.

Kim Kardashian for example only accepts products that she has part ownership in, that way she gets a cut of the profit. Advertising plays a significant role in their multi-million dollar empire, as advertisements and sponsorships make up about 25% of their income.

Altogether the net worth of the infamous sisters’ is around 300 million dollars, including all of their sponsorships, advertisements, products, T.V. shows, perfumes, clothing lines, applications, and even socks.

Kris Jenner is said to be the matriarch of the Kardashian clan, as she manages the empire with her aides and takes home the largest cut of the pie. Next in line is Caitlyn Jenner whose estimated worth is around 80 million dollars!