Take That, Remini! Tom Cruise To Start Scientology Cable TV Channel This Summer!

It looks like Scientology’s Messiah Tom Cruise along with Kirtie Alley are sick and tired of Leah Remini trashing their faith and so they have decided to start their own cable TV channel!
According to new reports, the devout followers are going to use their influence to recruit even more Hollywood stars through the Church’s 24/7 cable station that is set to start airing this summer.
Last month Kirstie took to social media to announce that she will finally have a new platform to express herself freely and it’s not going to be any of the already existing networks or cable channels!
“Lord people I’ve been a Scientologist for 39 years!” she wrote. “Soon you will hear from me. Definitely won’t be on network TV. They’ve never invited a REAL 1.”
One insider has revealed that Kirstie and Cruise have managed to build a huge production studio complex and signed a deal with Charter Spectrum cable company.
“Kirstie is talking about her own program, and Tom is being singled out to host a variety-type show that will lure more members to the cult,” claimed the same source.
More cult followers obviously means more money for the Church!
It seems as if the channel is also part of a plan to ruin Leah Remini’s credibility. The former scientologist has been trying to bring down the faith ever since she left it through her own docuseries Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, as well as other films that expose the cult.
Scientology Media Productions has taken over the old KCET facilities in Hollywood and had its big opening in 2016.
The lineup may include: What is Scientology, Drug Free World, Youth for Human Rights and The Hubbard ElectroMeter.
In addition, the church is currently planning for a show for Tom as well.
Will you watch the upcoming Scientology channel?
Well Leah has a real Network I thought Scientology has its own studios so why does Tom & Kristie have to find their own & were is John Travolta & all the other celebs yes Leah’s ratings were great because they were true dying people don’t tell lies I challenge Tom & Kristie to have Katie as their 1st interview & explain why she had to escape with their child who nobody has seen with Tom & his other kids who he has kept from their mother jump up & down on some couches & explain that. I feel sorry for the people who are looking for faith & end up with valcanos & aliens and you don’t need therapy I think that big ego & possibly gay behaviors have you lashing out watch that interview on the Today show you lost your family & yet getting back @ Leah Remini is your priority Kristie’s has not had a career so this is her only way to get attention I sure people will watch your freak show I just hope you don’t keep acting like a cult so far Leah is winning on a major network if you truly believed you would not be so defensive & hateful seems like you protest to much for someone with nothing to hide