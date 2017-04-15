Take That, Remini! Tom Cruise To Start Scientology Cable TV Channel This Summer!

It looks like Scientology’s Messiah Tom Cruise along with Kirtie Alley are sick and tired of Leah Remini trashing their faith and so they have decided to start their own cable TV channel!

According to new reports, the devout followers are going to use their influence to recruit even more Hollywood stars through the Church’s 24/7 cable station that is set to start airing this summer.

Last month Kirstie took to social media to announce that she will finally have a new platform to express herself freely and it’s not going to be any of the already existing networks or cable channels!

“Lord people I’ve been a Scientologist for 39 years!” she wrote. “Soon you will hear from me. Definitely won’t be on network TV. They’ve never invited a REAL 1.”

One insider has revealed that Kirstie and Cruise have managed to build a huge production studio complex and signed a deal with Charter Spectrum cable company.

“Kirstie is talking about her own program, and Tom is being singled out to host a variety-type show that will lure more members to the cult,” claimed the same source.

More cult followers obviously means more money for the Church!

It seems as if the channel is also part of a plan to ruin Leah Remini’s credibility. The former scientologist has been trying to bring down the faith ever since she left it through her own docuseries Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, as well as other films that expose the cult.

Scientology Media Productions has taken over the old KCET facilities in Hollywood and had its big opening in 2016.

The lineup may include: What is Scientology, Drug Free World, Youth for Human Rights and The Hubbard ElectroMeter.

In addition, the church is currently planning for a show for Tom as well.

