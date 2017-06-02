Take A Peek At Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn’s Undercover Romance

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are still keeping their new relationship private, and this is quite a contrast if we think about their previous relationships. The singer also continues to avoid the spotlight, and sometimes she takes some extreme measures.

Over the past few months, Taylor Swift has been traveling back and forth very often between England where he lives and Nashville where her family lives and also where she has been recording her new album.

The British film and theater actor has also traveled to visit Swift in New Yor twice and the couple has kept their visits hidden according to a source.

The same source said that Taylor does not like her neighbors to know when she is at home.

Taylor Swift and Alwyn’s relationship was “discovered” in May, and this is one of the most secret romances Swift has ever had with a celebrity.

This comes after a few months since a more public, short and highly scrutinized relationship with the Actor Tom Hiddleston.

That relationship was exposed after the two were photographed kissing next to her Rhode Island beachfront home.

It came after a highly publicized romance that lasted one year with Calvin Harris.

The most recent couple seems to be traveling a lot, and the two of them are often seen with their luggage, according to a source.

“Taylor has been doing her own thing and has not been in any exclusive relationship for some time since her last boyfriend. She has been working on new music and spending quiet time with her family and friends. She met Joe last year but they haven’t started dating till just recently. They are ‘romantic’ friends. It was her goal to keep it a secret even though it’s all really light still. She barely told any of her friends.”

The same insider said that she was buried in media for a while and she tried everything possible not to have that happen again.

Taylor worked very hard with her security team and management to make sure that her life remains private just the way she likes it. Before getting involved with Alwyn, she was really terrified at the thought of having a relationship with someone from the entertainment industry.