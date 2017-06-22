Take A Look At Rihanna’s Breakup Advice To A Fan

We all know by now that Rihanna is pretty much the coolest woman on the planet. On the other hand, even bad gals have their own soft spots, and for Rihanna, it’s a fan in need.

She recently came to the aid of a fan who has been nursing a broken heart and reached out to the songstress seeking for advice via Twitter Direct Message.

The user @WaladShami wrote the ‘Diamond singer:

‘Hey Robs, how did you get over your first heartbreak?’ I’ve been struggling.’

The most amazing thing is the fact that Rihanna answered him with some great advice:

‘Just believe that the heartbreak was a gift in itself! Cry if you have to, but it won’t be forever! You will find love again and it will be even more beautiful! In the meantime, enjoy all that YOU are!!!’

This is not the first time that Rihanna helps one of her fans.

Back in 2016, she helped one of her followers to come out of the closet.

The man reached out to her to share all of his fears about coming out to his family. Rihanna wrote back to him and advised him as best as she could:

‘Baby it’s okay to be scared, but it’s more important to be who you really are! You don’t have a choice really! That’s not a decision to be made! You are who you are, and as hard as it may seem, the best s–t ever is freedom and peace for yourself! Your family may not understand, but luckily you live in a generation that does!! And not to mention the community here amongst us, we will hold you down boo!! #NavyRdie.’

She told him to be honest with his loved ones because he was ultimately dishonest with himself if he didn’t do that and she was definitely right.

Later the fan got in touch with her again and told her that he opened up and gradually came out to his family.

He also told her that he wouldn’t have done it without her support. She is quite an amazing woman, a true gift for us all. Way to go, RiRi!