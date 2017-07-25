T.J. Miller Thinks Women Cannot Be As Funny As Men!

During an interview with Vulture, T.J. Miller revealed he doesn’t think women can be as funny as men. Naturally, the controversial statement was met with backlash, but at least the man justified his belief by blaming societal norms and gender roles for women’s alleged lack of humor.

However, even though the beginning of his explanation sounded semi-legit, things took a turn for the worst soon after.

‘They are taught to suppress their sense of humor during their formative years. Women want to be treated as equals, and we want feminism to be a thing, but it is really difficult when every woman makes the same point about her vagina, over and over. I think shock value works well for women, but beyond that, there is no substance. I want to see what else there is with such complex, smart creatures,’ The Emoji Movie star said. Umm….

But don’t worry ladies and gents, Miller has an explanation for his offensive behavior – he wants to play the villain in Hollywood!

According to him, it’s more important to be polarizing than neutralizing.

‘That’s my position. … People need a villain, and I am occupying that space.’

The controversial Silicon Valley alum, who left the HBO series after four seasons, most recently made headlines after speaking poorly of Alec Berg.

T.J. also seemed to bash his interviewer David Marchese.

According to Marchese, Miller spritzed his face with Evian water.

When he questioned him on what it was, Miller said it’s embarrassing for the Vulture interviewer that he didn’t know already.

The troublemaker actor also allegedly asked Marchese if he thought he was good at his job mid-interview.

When Marchese answered that he doesn’t think he’s great at it, Miller agreed!

The rude star then said he wished they are doing the interview at a bar instead.

Marchese asked if he wanted to relocate, but Miller said: ‘You don’t seem like the kind of guy who knows where the bars are.’

What in the world?!

