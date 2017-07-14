T.I. Writes Heartfelt Message To Tiny On Her Birthday: ‘What We Have Is Stronger Than The Bulls—t’

T.I. wrote a heartfelt birthday message to Tiny and admitted that even though he may have messed up in the past, one thing never changed – he still sees her as one of his best friends. Tiny, who turned 42 years old, filed for divorce from the rapper last December after being married for six years.

‘Happy Bday to my beautiful, lovely lil’ loud mouth, argumentative know it all, s–t kickin’, Cap ass Southside Patna “@majorgirl As a couple We have experienced some of the greatest moments in our lives together and burnt a hole in a bunch of big bags of money, in some of the most beautiful places in the world. And while I may have f–ked up and still have so many more f–k ups in me on so many levels, one thing that is never gon’ change is how I consider you…. You are, have been, and always will be one of the Best Friends I have in the world,’ the rapper posted on Instagram.

Tiny responded to his sweet message saying she will always love her ‘king’ and that he is the man to make all of her dreams come true.

‘Anywho thx for Everything especially those 7 kids…now show up & show out like I know u to do!!U still MY King…Mr. Harris..they should all know that,’ Tiny added.

The rapper was not done with the reminiscing and talked about their past and how they couldn’t even spend a day apart.

In 2011, T.I., Tiny and their big family began starring on the VH1 reality show T.I. and Tiny: The Family Hustle.

The rapper also mentioned how proud he was of their professional achievements and of the fact that they are be parenting role models for people out there.

In addition, T.I. called out all of the ‘nosy’ individuals who think he and Tiny have broken up, explaining that in his eyes they did the contrary – they evolved ‘into something unconditional.’

Back in April, when he stopped by The Angie Martinez Show, T.I. stated that there is no ‘beef’ between him and Tiny.

What do you think about their relationship nowadays? Do you think they really have evolved or on the contrary?