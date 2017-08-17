T.I., Who? Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris And Zonnique Pullins Share Vacation Video Taking Shots

By the looks of things, Tameka “Tiny” Harris is not focusing on T.I. nor Bernice Burgos – she is busy having the time of her life in the Dominican Republic with her daughter, Zonnique Pullins.

Tiny has been laying low on social media, but Zonnique is keeping her fans updated.

According to the numerous posts on Instagram, the Xscape singer is currently enjoying a lavish vacation in Puerto Plata.

The “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta” star shared a brief clip where she is showing off her perfect sun-kissed skin and holiday hairdo.

The aspirant music star told her followers that she was enjoying some shots with Tiny.

The mother of four revealed that the drinks are delicious and she is unable to pick which one she prefers.

The former “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle” stars were accompanied by a group of female friends who said they were sipping on some delicious drinks.

The petite diva also shared a photo where she has had her back turned to the camera to show off her toned body.

The artist was showered with compliments.

One person spotted her intricate tattoos and said: “Tatted up doll. Nice Tattoos and Nice Body”

Another added: “You are keeping it moving. So happy for you. Love the art work.”

A third commenter brought up T.I.’s name by saying: “The body that TI built! I love it! got bawdy hunty!! Yassssssss have fun, forget about ur troubles!!”

T.I. and his estranged spouse, Tiny, have reconciled after she filed for divorce in late 2016.

However, Tiny still believes the rapper will be unfaithful to her.

A source claimed: “Tiny wants her marriage to work, and she wants to believe TIP when he says he does too. She is far from naive though, and can’t help being doubtful that he will be able to stay faithful to her. You can hardly blame her given his past track record. Tip knows he is on his last warning, and that if he ever cheats again, Tiny will kick him to the curb.”

The person went on to say: “You have got to remember that Tip spends a lot of time away from home, and he has gorgeous women throwing themselves at him. It is a lot of temptation to try and resist; it is difficult. He does want to be with Tiny, he loves her to pieces, and the kids too apparently, but it is hella tough to remain faithful, no matter how hard he tries.”

Advertisement

Do you think T.I. will mess around while his wife is away?