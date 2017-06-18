T.I., Who? Bernice Burgos Dazzles In Little Black Dress Dancing To Chris Brown And Meek Mill Music Again

Bernice Burgos in a hot little black dress is sending little messages to both Chris Brown and Meek Mill – two artists who previously flirted with her on social media.

A portion of R. Kelly’s “Ignition (Remix)” lyrics go like this, “Mama rolling that body, Got every man in here wishing, It is the freaking weekend baby, I am about to have me some fun,” and seem to apply perfectly to Miss Burgos.

Via Snapchat, the stunning model shared a clip where she is getting down in the club to Mill and Brown’s “Whatever You Want.”

The mother of two showed off her dangerous curves in a sheer tight black dress that left nothing to the imagination. The video vixen danced and sang along to the track.

As some point, she looks seductively at the camera like she would at a lover. According to numerous reports, Burgos is no longer T.I.’s side chick.

After a massive fight where the rapper made it clear that she is not his priority, Burgos decided to leave.

Since the split, the creator of Bold & Beautiful Sleepwear has been clubbing with friends and flirting with Brown and Mill.

Nicki Minaj’s ex-boyfriend noticed Burgos and returned the favor by posting an eye-popping clip where she is on the beach, posing in a white bikini while his new song, “Whatever You Need,” played in the background.

His caption was epic. Mill wrote: “I wish I could send this to my homies in the bing (prsion)!!!”

I wish I could send this to my homies in the bing!!! 😁 #whateveryouneed @realberniceburgos 🍫 A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on Jun 7, 2017 at 5:04pm PDT

According to an insider, Mr. Brown has also been in contact with the voluptuous model.

The person claimed: “Chris [Brown] has a thing for beautiful models and he is always thought Bernice was sexy AF. They met when she shot Khalid’s ‘Do You Mind’ video, and he has been low-key into her since then. He is slid into her DM’s recently, and they are talking. It is about business though. He wants to connect with her and have her model clothes from his line.”

Burgos is apparently impressed with Brown and would love to work on fashion-related projects in the future.

The spy shared: “It starts with business first then things get a little more intimate after.She never told TIP she was talking to Breezy on the side because she does not want to piss him off. But she does think Chris is charming and extremely talented, and she would like to keep her options open when it comes to making money.”

Do you think Burgos is really flirting with Mill and Brown or is she getting paid to advertise their new music?