T.I. ‘Touched’ By Jay Z’s Track About Cheating On Beyoncé – Inspiring Him To Reunite With Tiny?

It looks like T.I. heard Jay Z’s message on his album ‘4:44’ loud and clear about what it means to lose a great woman. But is he taking the fellow rapper’s example and applying it to his own relationship with wife Tiny?

T.I. keeps on sending mixed messages about whether or not he wants to get back with Tiny.

Even though the divorce is still moving along, the rapper seems very loving and devoted towards the mother of his children.

Tip has definitely listened to Jay Z’s apology song to Beyonce about cheating on her, later realizing he could have lost his soul mate because of it.

Sadly, however, it looks like he is not listening to Jay Z’s advice.

According to a source, ‘T.I. really respects Jay Z and loves 4:44. He heard Jay’s message loud and clear and it honestly did touch him. He understands what Jay is saying about losing a good woman just so you can play around on the side. But Tip’s head is not where it needs to be to be a good husband.He does not want to cheat — so he is just not going to commit to her like she would love him to.’

The insider went on to state that T.I. is happy for Bey and Jay Z, but that is their love story, not his.

He is happier being a co-parent to their kids and a friendly ex rather than a husband to Tiny.

After all, back in April, the rapper admitted marriage is just a distraction for him.

But that does not mean he cannot let Tiny know how special she is to him.

They got all cuddly during Tiny’s 42nd birthday vacation to St. Lucia, and he even wrote her a touching social media message in which he stated he doesn’t see their split as a breakup, but as an evolution ‘into something unconditional.’

T.I. is still very thankful to his wife, and it looks like he has a lot of love and respect for her but not in the way Tiny would perhaps expect from her husband.

All in all, it looks like T.I. and Tiny are not getting back together anytime soon! But can they be best of friends?