T.I. To Executive Produce And Star In ‘Atlanta’s Most Wanted’ TV Show Among Many Other Projects!

Some artists, such as Gucci Mane are working all on their own while others are choosing to work with larger production companies. According to new reports, T.I. is set to both star in and serve as executive producer for a new Fox drama series known as Atlanta’s Most Wanted.

The rapper will executive produce the series alongside Jerry Bruckheimer, who is known for producing hit shows like CSI and The Amazing Race.

Bruckheimer has also done films like as Enemy of the State and Bad Boys.

The companies involved in the project are Jerry Bruckheimer Television and 20th Century Fox Television, among others.

Reportedly, the show is in production and is yet to be ordered for a pilot.

‘I am honored to partner with Fox and Bruckheimer on what is truly a passion project for me. It’s going to be amazing to see my city represented in this fashion,’ T.I. stated in a recent interview.

It turns out that the one hour long episodes are going to be centered around T.I.’s character, Marcus Armstrong, the son of an Atlanta criminal kingpin.

But the man is brought to a team that is set to fight forces like his father.

It is safe to say that T.I. has been successfully expanding his career outside of music lately.

He also sold his show The Studio with Kevin Hart to Showtime not too long ago.

In Addition, T.I. will start production on a comedy titled The Trap as well.

The movie is set to star T.I. as himself and Mike Epps and will allegedly start production this week.

The rapper seems really busy considering that next month he also starts filming for the sequel to Marvel’s Ant-Man.

Are you excited to watch Atlanta’s Most Wanted?