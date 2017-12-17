T.I. & Tiny Are Making Christmas Plans – He Is Not Interested In Benice Burgos’ Latest Photos

T.I. and Tiny are planning on spending this Christmas together with their whole family. The couple is determined to make this their best Christmas ever, or at least a better one than the one they celebrated last year.

While they’re making holiday plans, Bernice Burgos flaunts her body on her social media account, but T.I. is not interested anymore.

This has been quite a tough year for both Tiny and T.I. but now things got better, and the couple has big plans for Christmas.

According to insiders, this Christmas will be all about the kids and the family for the couple.

‘Last Christmas was hard, they did spend it together as a family, but the emotions were running very high. This year they’re in a much better place, this is going to be a much different Christmas, it’ll make up for last year. Tiny feels incredibly blessed with how well things are going in all areas of her life right now,’ stated a source close to both Tiny and T.I.

Tiny has been through a pretty difficult time after her bodyguard passed away because he was like family to her, but fortunately T.I. helped her get through this.

Meanwhile, Tiny’s enemy Bernice Burgos has been promoting body positivity online, by posting a photo in which she proudly shows off her stretch marks.

Loving my stretch marks #tbt ❤️ A post shared by www.bold-beautiful.com (@realberniceburgos) on Dec 14, 2017 at 2:57pm PST

‘Loving my stretch marks #tbt,’ Bernice captioned the fantastic photo in which she is wearing a white bodysuit.

According to an insider, T.I. is no longer interested in checking out her pictures.

These days, he’s just grateful for the fact that things are going great with Tiny and all he wants is to have great holidays with her and their family. We wish them exactly the same thing!