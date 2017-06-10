T.I. Throws Shade At Bernice Burgos Amid Tiny Reconciliation Rumors!

It looks like T.I. might have thrown some subtle shade at his alleged lover Bernice Burgos after the rapper was caught red handed liking a suspicious Instagram post. Ever since T.I. split from former wife and mother of his children Tameka Tiny Harris, his new relationship with model Bernice Burgos has been quite rocky.

Now, new reports have uncovered the fact that the rapper recently liked a cryptic photo on Instagram and it may be proof that the couple are having huge issues.

The social media post he liked is, in fact, a meme featuring the words ‘All you hoes starting to look the same to me now’ and T.I. hitting the like button has started huge speculations about what he actually feels for Bernice.

Source: instagram.com

But who knows, maybe the man just found the post funny, and he isn’t referring to his new girlfriend.

But with rumors that T.I. is back together with Tiny, it is very possible that the man decided to throw some shade at the model.

Some news speculates that the rapper has been seeing Tiny as well the entire time he was with Bernice.

Will we ever find out the truth hidden somewhere within this drama?

T.I.’s suspicious post like comes soon after Bernice also posted on her own platform something just as cryptic.

Allegedly the gorgeous woman has been getting over T.I.’s snub by spending time with Chris Brown and sending him plenty of sexy messages as well.

With that being said, even if T.I. really is throwing shade at Bernice it doesn’t look like the woman is affected in the slightest!

But despite the ambiguous relationship T.I. has with Bernice, the rapper seems to be getting his life in order, and there have also been rumors of a reconciliation with Tiny.

Whether that is true or not only time will tell.

Do you believe T.I. liked the post with Bernice in mind?