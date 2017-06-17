T.I. Takes Kids On Family Vacation To Disney World: Here’s Why Tiny Stayed At Home

T.I. has recently taken his and Tiny’s kids to Disney World for some fun, quality time with but their mother was nowhere to be seen. The rapper even took their 1-year-old baby Heiress on the trip which was very hard for Tiny. But why did Tameka stay at home?

Even though Tiny and T.I. haven’t been having the best of relationships ever since their divorce, Tiny would’ve still liked to join her ex and the kids on the fun day out T.I. planned.

Did she skip the Disney World trip to avoid T.I.?

One source close to the estranged couple revealed is not the case and that ‘Tiny stayed home to rehearse for her big comeback performance with Xscape. They are only a couple of weeks out, so it is crunch time.’

Regardless of why Tiny didn’t go, she is surely missing her beloved kids.

The insider also revealed that the trip was organized in honor of Tiny’s stepdaughter Deyjah’s birthday.

Apparently, the girl is now 16, and it’s very hard for Tiny to miss the big Sweet 16 day as well as being away from her youngest daughter Heiress as this is the furthest they’ve ever been from each other.

However, Tiny is super excited to dedicate more of her time to rehearse for the big stage return.

The source confirmed that Tiny cannot wait for the reunion.

Putting her career back together means sacrifices like missing on the Disney World trip with her family, but it’s worth it!

In so jealous my family is having a ball at the Magic Kingdom while I'm home rehearsing! Be careful what u ask for j/k look at my beautiful princess @princess_of_da_south bout to be 16 in 3days!! Wish I could be there too.. Missing yall! 🙏🏽👑💛💙💜 A post shared by Majorgirl (@majorgirl) on Jun 15, 2017 at 4:15pm PDT

Tiny took to social media to share with her followers how jealous she is her family is having a blast without her while she’s at home rehearsing.

She posted a gallery of her loved ones celebrating Deyjah’s birthday.

The singer turned reality TV star was a good sport about it and praised Deyjah with whom she has a special bond.

Although Tiny made it look like rehearsals were the only reason why she skipped the fun Disney World Sweet 16, some fans thought differently.

Considering how at odds the two have been over social media lately, it wouldn’t be a surprise if part of the reason was that she didn’t want to be around T.I.

