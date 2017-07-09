T.I. Steps Out Without Any Security Days After Rob Kardashian Claimed He And Tiny Paid Blac Chyna To Have A Threesome With Them!

Just before Rob Kardashian claimed he paid his ex-fiance to have a threesome with him and his wife Tiny, the rapper was protected by armed guards. On Saturday however, the security was virtually nonexistent as he was spotted out and about in Los Angeles, chatting on his phone.

The performer and reality TV star was caught by the paparazzi heading off after enjoying lunch at Cecconi’s in West Hollywood.

The 36-year-old T.I. was wearing a black polo shirt, jeans, and white trainers.

His outing comes just a few days after he and his wife Tiny, who filed for a divorce at the end of 2016, attended a club event in Detroit and were guarded by assault rifle-wielding and bulletproof vest-wearing security.

At the time, the rapper was in town to support Tiny because of her group Xscape’s reunion concert.

Soon after the heavily guarded couple showed up for the nightclub event following the concert, Rob Kardashian dragged them into his ugly drama with Blac Chyna, claiming that they paid his baby mama to have a threesome with them.

The only Kardashian son took to social media to allege that T.I. paid his former stripper ex to sleep with him and Tiny.

The shocking accusation was just one of the many rants about his former fiance Rob has been posting lately.

‘Chyna told me everything about your threesomes with you and her and Tiny. U got no moves bro ;;; Correction ::: TI paid Chyna to have sex with Tiny and him,’ Rob told T.I. on Twitter.

T.I. and Tiny are yet to make an official statement about Rob’s claims.

