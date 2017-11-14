T.I. Slams Sammy Sosa’s Alleged Skin Bleaching – He Says That It’s ‘Self-Hate’

It seems that Sammy Sosa hates himself and that’s why he’s turning himself whiter. This is T.I.’s opinion.

We must admit that Sammy’s complexion apparently changed over the years.

So baseball legend Sammy Sosa is white now?!?!? Looking like the Wayne's brothers without the wigs in white chicks.😱😔😔😔 #sammysosa #mlb #bleachingcream #whitechicks A post shared by TruDoh Murdock (@t.murdock) on Nov 13, 2017 at 9:07pm PST

There is only one interview where he addressed it from back in 2009, saying that his skin has become lighter as an unexpected result of a skin softening cream.

T.I. is not buying Sammy’s excuse, shaking his head and saying it was more about ‘self-hate’ than moisturizing.

If you don’t know what Tip means, we will explain everything.

He’s referring to the idea that black people who bleach their skin are doing it to fit in with a European beauty standard and are selling out their race, something a lot of black people think is despicable.

In other news, Tip is doing just fine with his beloved Tiny.

Tiny tried her best to avoid all kinds of questions about T.I. while she was on WWHL but her Xscape bandmate, Kandi Burruss had other ideas. She finally revealed where this famous couple really stands.

Kandi Burruss finally revealed the real status of T.I. and Tiny’s relationship during Xscape’s visit to Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, and it’ll make fans of the longtime couple pretty happy!

While Tiny kept trying to brush the question about her marriage under the rug by saying ‘Everything’s still just going,’ Kandi couldn’t help but spill the tea.

As Tiny gave her response, Kandi made quite a noticeable facial expression.

‘Why are you looking at me like that!?’ Tiny asked, to which Kandi replied, ‘Because y’all ain’t broken up! They ain’t broke up!’ Still, Tiny didn’t go into more details, although she did confirm that she and T.I. are ‘still working’ at it.