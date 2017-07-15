FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
ariel winter kendall jenner kanye west blac chyna caitlyn jenner t.i. amber rose Nelsan Ellis rihanna rob kardashian bernice burgos kristen stewart Nas blake shelton carmelo anthony drake Jasmine Washington tameka cottle beyonce kandi burruss tamron hall kailyn lowry kelly ripa
Home » Entertainment

T.I. Sends Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Flowers And Champagne For Her Birthday – Will They Get Back Together Officially?

Mel Walker Posted On 07/15/2017
1
1.1K Views
3


Tameka 'Tiny' Harris Birthday T.I.Instagram

T.I. wants his estranged wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, to know that she is appreciated despite the chaotic nature of their relationship.

The Xscape singer turned 42 on Friday, and after sharing a long note for her on Instagram, the “No Mediocre” rapper decided to send her a few gifts to mark the big occasion.

Tiny got flowers and champagne on her bday, and she could not be happier about the gesture.

In a cute Instagram story, she expressed her gratitude for what her husband did.

The mother of four said: “Thank you, trouble man for this beautiful flower arrangement and champagne and nice message here. This is gorgeous.”

She also used the following caption: “Thank U Big Daddy.”

No matter what the future holds for their relationship, those two are determined to remain cordial and friendly.

In his message, T.I. wrote: “What we have is stronger than the bullsh*t & for that I’m thankful,” T.I. concluded in his sweet message. “We’ve taught each other things that’ll allow us to continue to raise hell & kick shit for many many moons. Keep pressing your line & polishing your shine Mrs.H… Enjoy this day that’s a celebration of the day the lord gave US You!!! Kick Big Shit Fa That!!!! With Eternal Love Respect & Admiration.”

Tiny has expressed similar feelings, in her reply, she stated: “Awe Big Daddy…can’t do nothing but say I will always love u forever & day! Always said u were the man to make all my dreams come true! My one of a kind King/patna lol..I’ll let u slide this time with that one!! Any who thx for Everything especially those 7 kids…now show up & show out like I know you do!! U still MY King Mr. Harris…they should all know that.”

Behind the sweet words and attention, there is a woman who regrets filing for divorce in December and a man who wants to have some fun and is not ready to forgive her for taking the big step.

There is also a desire to move forward as a unit, and fans are rooting for them to find the right path.

Advertisement

A relationship that started 17 years ago is definitely worth the fight.

Post Views: 1,089

Read more about t.i. tameka cottle tiny

Advertisement

You may also like
Did T.I. Just Admit That He Cheated On Tiny Harris With Bernice Burgos?
07/15/2017
Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Admits ‘King’ T.I. Will Always Have Her Heart After His Sweet Note On Her Birthday
07/14/2017
T.I. Writes Heartfelt Message To Tiny On Her Birthday: ‘What We Have Is Stronger Than The Bulls—t’
07/14/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
1 Comment

LaRonda Braxton
07/15/2017 at 3:06 pm
Reply

Happy Birthday Tiny !!! I hope you and Ti save y’all marriage . Y’all been together to long , somethings in life not worth your happiness. Y’all have a wonderful family just love one another forever and always put God first in y’all marriage. Be bless


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *