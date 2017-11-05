T.I.’s Wife Tiny Stuns In Tight Pink Outfit — Video Goes Viral

Tameka “Tiny” Harris has decided to use the streets of Los Angeles as her catwalk.

This week, T.I.’s wife sashayed in a tight pink and white outfit while making the promo rounds for her upcoming Xscape reality series.

The businesswoman and mother of four wore a pink sweater and super tight white pants.

The gorgeous outfit revealed Tiny’s envious figure including her little waist.

In the video, Tiny said she had to film the look because it was stunning.

She captioned the clip: “Having fun with my Xscape girls outchea in these LA streets! My Poo @iamlatocha said I looked cute So I had to strike a pose for her camera lol @therealtamikascott tongue short! #SheGonKillMe #InsideJoke #ItReallyComesDownToHerChin.”

A source close to Tiny claimed she is keeping close tabs on T.I. since they got back together.

The insider shared: “Right now, she’s giving him the benefit of the doubt, but Tiny’s keeping a close eye on his social media, email and text messages, and she’s warned Tip that if he puts one foot wrong, and messes up again, then the divorce is back on.”

The person added: “Tiny wants her marriage to work, and she wants to believe Tip when he says he does too. She is far from naive though, and can’t help being doubtful that he will be able to stay faithful to her. You can hardly blame her given his past track record. Tip knows he is on his last warning, and that if he ever cheats again, Tiny will kick him to the curb.”

It appears that Tiny has nothing to worry about because T.I. is the perfect husband.

The pal said: “TIP is on his best behavior, he is saying and doing all the things Tiny wants, and he has even told her he is open to counseling and that he is completely committed to making things work. Everything is perfect, but Tiny is dubious as to how long it can last. She has been through this before, and Tip has always ended up slipping back to his old ways eventually. But, she is making the most of it right now, and the kids are delighted to see their parents together and getting on again.”

Tiny is shinning at the moment, and it is hard for side chicks to compete.