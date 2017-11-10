T.I.’s Wife Tiny Harris Flaunts Toned Figure In Steamy Photo Shoot

Tameka “Tiny” Harris has unveiled yet another dazzling photo shoot that will make her husband, T.I., undoubtedly go crazy for her toned figure.

In newly released pictures, the singer and songwriter is going for what would be considered as a party in the front and strictly business in the back.

T.I.’s wife unveiled her fabulous curves in tight black and white pants.

To make sure she showed off her cleavage she wore a black bustier.

The sexy yet classy look from the former reality star also featured a black and white Blazer and killer furry boots and red lipstick.

The mother of four decided to switch it up by dying her hair red.

Tiny struck three very seductive poses while sitting on a stool.

In the first picture, she went for a very classy pose where she has her legs crossed.

In the second one, her hands are behind her back as she gazes at the camera.

While in the last photo, she is leaning back playing with her big red curls.

The sizzling shoot comes after it was reported that T.I. and Tiny were seen getting heavy on the dance floor during their lavish Halloween party.

A source said: “Tiny and T.I. partied together with all their friends last night — it was such a great night for them, just like old times. Tiny was so happy that T.I. came out to celebrate with her. It meant a lot because he hates Halloween. He hates dressing up and is just not a fan of the holiday in general. But Tiny wanted him to be her date, and he wanted to make her happy.”

The person added: “He ended up wearing one of his custom-made tuxedos and went as James Bond. They had the best night they have had in a while. It got very sexy with lots of grinding on the dance floor… like they were kids again. T.I. had fun, too. They made a pact to go out and party more as a couple again, at least once a month to keep the romance alive.”

Tiny is on top again like it is 1993.