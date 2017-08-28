T.I.’s Wife Tiny Flaunts New Red Hair In Stunning Bodycon Dress At VMAs After-Party

Tameka “Tiny” Harris is killing it at the moment, and she is not going to let anyone steal her shine. Her husband, T.I., cannot get enough of her new attitude and the hot body she worked hard to perfect.

As previously reported, she has decided to change her hairstyle – she is now sporting a fiery red hairdo that is hard to resist. It is the perfect look for a woman who is ready to take over the world.

The fall is going to be very busy for the 42-year-old mother of four as she gets ready to hit the road with her Xscape bandmates and launch their docu-series.

It is hard to imagine that a few months ago, Tiny was a hot topic on entertainment news websites for the state of her marriage and rumors about cheating and divorce.

It is a whole new world, and Tiny is enjoying every second of it. The reality star took her new red hair to an after-party for the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday in a stunning nude bodycon dress, and it was a real hit.

Club hopped with this beauty queen @keyshiacole last night! Always a good time when we hook up!! 👑🙌🏽 thx to @kingkennyk for this red lacefront & @kellonderyck for hooking me with the cut & style #LANights A post shared by Majorgirl (@majorgirl) on Aug 28, 2017 at 2:55pm PDT

Fans on social media complimented her on the big change because it goes well with her eyes. Whatever Tiny is doing, she should keep it up because it is doing wonders on T.I. and for her marriage.

An insider shared: “TIP thinks Tiny looks amazing, he has always loved her body, and he thinks she looks hotter now than she ever has. They have always had this insanely strong physical connection, and a crazy passionate relationship, it is probably one of the main reasons why they have such intense fights — and then emotionally charged make-ups.”

Last month, the talented hip-hop artist declared his love to his wife of seven years: “In my eyes, we didn’t break up, we EVOLVED into something unconditional. A relationship that supersedes fidelity, physical presence, or any other disagreement we may have faced.”

Saucin' N Bossin' 👑💙 A post shared by Majorgirl (@majorgirl) on Aug 28, 2017 at 11:49am PDT

People on the outside may not entirely understand what is going between those two, but it is apparently working.

They have grown quite a bit and were able to put Bernice Burgos very far in the past.

Their marriage open or not is back on track.