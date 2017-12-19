T.I.’s Former Side Chick Bernice Burgos Goes On Rant About Pregnant Daughter In Epic Video

Bernice Burgos went on an epic rant where she revealed some big family news.

T.I.’s former side chick and Tiny Harris’ nemesis confessed that she had her daughter, Ashley when she was only 15.

Burgos also broke the news that at the age of 37 she is going to be a grandmother.

She told the haters and naysayers to leave her family alone and stop snooping in her private life.

Miss Burgos went on to say that she plans on being the baddest and hottest grandmother out there.

The Instagram model looked into the camera and began her memorable monologue by saying that she loves and supports her daughter and added: “Public service announcement. Boop! Okay, let me let you haters know. Okay? The people that support me, I love you. But let me tell y’all something. My daughter, she is already 21. Okay? She is happy and whatever decision that she decides she wants to do, I am there for her. Okay?”

And she opted to share a few family secrets by confessing: “At the end of the day, I had her at the young age of 15. You know? I was a young mom, and now I am going to be a young grandmother. And I am going to be a bad grandmother. You know what I am saying? And I love her to death. And Ashley, don’t worry about these f*cking haters.”

Tiny’s worst nightmare went on to explain to the Internet trolls that financially and emotionally her daughter is doing just fine.

She concluded by: “Okay? You were trying to keep it as a secret because sometimes you gotta keep your personal business just private, just for us, just for the family but y’all people talking so much gossip and so much bullsh*t that you all don’t get anything else to do? She is good though. We are good. But anyway, stay tuned for my reality show. That is going to come real soon.”

Burgos was dumped by T.I. over the summer after the ATL actor decided to go back to his wife.

A source claimed that she is still hooked on T.I. and would take him back in a heartbeat.