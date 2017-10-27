T.I.’s Former Side Chick Bernice Burgos Caught Kissing Dave East in New Photos — Tiny is Relieved That She Moved On

Adios, T.I.! Bernice Burgos may have moved on with Dave East. That is good news for Tameka “Tiny” Harris who is continuously feuding with her man over his obsession with the Instagram model.

This week, several pictures surfaced online where Burgos was seen getting very comfortable with the rapper.

#BerniceBurgos and #DaveEast looking pretty cozy last night👀 A post shared by Hot Tea☕ (@thehotteainc) on Oct 26, 2017 at 5:27pm PDT

The MC from East Harlem, New York, who burst onto the music scene with his mixtape, Black Rose, was seen caressing Burgos’ face. The rumored couple was also spotted holding hands and hugging.

Some are happy for the pair and wished them well, while others are surprised that Burgos, who will soon be a grandmother, is dating a man as young as her daughter.

One person said: “Girl look at Bernice whispering sweet nuttins in ya bae ear.”

Another stated: “He looks like nah ma im cool.Not surprised. He looks like he makes a list of women he wants to knock off.”

A third commenter claimed: “Damn they should let this woman live!! If half of them can be in her shoes, they would walk proudly in them [email protected]”

Tiny must be happy to hear that Burgos has moved on because last weekend she had a huge fight with T.I. after she caught him lurking at her sexy selfies.

A source explained: “Tiny recently went through T.I.’s browser history and saw that he has been all over Bernice’s Instagram.What really wound Tiny up even more though, was the fact that it is not even just Bernice’s recent photos that T.I.’s been looking at, he has been going deep on her Instagram and checking out photos from ages ago, and it is all the sexy, half-naked ones. Tiny was already pissed that T.I. still follows Bernice on Instagram, but finding out he is been spending all this time salivating over her photos is the last straw.”

Flexing #berniceburgos A post shared by BerniceBurgos (BB) (@berniceburgosss) on Oct 10, 2017 at 6:45pm PDT

The person added: “Tiny confronted T.I. about it and made it seem like she is the bad one, for ’spying’ on him—and it ended up turning into a huge fight between them.”

The insider went on to say: “They have made up, for now, but T.I.’s made it clear that Tiny needs to check herself and quit with the jealous wife routine. But, Tiny is still pissed, and it is making her seriously doubt that she can ever really trust T.I. again, because, if he really is committed to making their marriage work then why’s he spending hours looking at photos of another woman, especially when that other woman has caused so many problems between them in the past?”

Are you happy Burgos has a new man?