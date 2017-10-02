T.I. Professes His Deep Love For Tameka “Tiny” Cottle With Cute Instagram Message

T.I. adores Tameka “Tiny” Harris, born Cottle, and like Lil Scrappy, he is not afraid to be a hopeless romantic and profess his endless love to her.

A few days ago, the rapper took to Instagram where he shared a sweet message that was definitely intended for his wife of seven years and partner of 17.

The note, which appears to be lifted from a book, is a clear sign that the estranged lovers have not only reconciled and living under the same roof, but the fire that once existed between them is back on.

Period.🙏🏽 A post shared by TIP (@troubleman31) on Sep 22, 2017 at 5:45pm PDT

The artist and actor shared a passage that more or less said that he is still in love with his wife, still forgives her, and she is still his.

The message was posted just days after Tiny appeared on various TV and radio shows and she confirmed that they are back on.

She said that after being separated for over eight months, they had decided to hit pause on the divorce process and are working on saving their marriage one day at a time.

Imperial Sauce. #BigOleDrip💧 A post shared by TIP (@troubleman31) on Sep 17, 2017 at 7:10pm PDT

T.I.’s sweet gestures moved fans.

One of them said: “Take care baby momma she makes it happen Yk this. Wish we had more men who would be man enough to post something so profound and deep.”

Another shared: “yessssss I am routing for you guys y’all are my favorite couple I wanna be like ysll when i grow up.”

A third commenter had the following to say: “Lawd tip you are such a class act!!!Beautiful black love power couple. Best celebrity couple ever!!! I love you two! And your family!”

A source explained that the pair has been spending a lot of time in the bedroom now that Bernice Burgos is out of the picture.

Pastel Sauce Spillin. Pink like ______. #BigOleDrip💧 A post shared by TIP (@troubleman31) on Sep 8, 2017 at 11:18pm PDT

The pal shared: “Thanks to all her hard work, exercise, and dieting, Tiny has achieved what she is calling her ‘get-your-man-back body.’ While her friends were telling her to get sexy for revenge, her plan was just the opposite. She wanted to lock in T.I. again, and thanks to all her body makeover it worked. She is feeling hotter than ever, and her sex life with T.I. is super juicy. It is better than ever! Tiny has been rocking the new lingerie, and they have been having more fun together than ever. But what T.I. finds most sexy about Tiny what a great mother she is.”

T.I. is working hard on baby number 8.