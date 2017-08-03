T.I. Parties With Barely-Dressed Women Without Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris At Tokyo Jetz Release Event

T.I. and Tameka “Tiny” Harris seem to have hit the pause button on their divorce.

Following months of rumors and allegations, the reality stars appear to be back on after spending time in the sun with their family.

In the past few days, the two “patnas,” who have been married for seven years, have been busy exchanging sweet and touching messages on social media about their eternal love.

However, on August 1st, the “No Mediocre” rapper was at a listening session for Tokyo Jetz, and models in barely-there lingerie surrounded him.

The women were happy to give T.I. all of the attention in the world as they were dancing for him.

Some fans caught the entire episode on Instagram Live and T.I. did not appear worried over the display and what kind of message it could send to the world about the state of his marriage.

The ATL actor probably told himself he had a good line of defense in this situation: He was not alone in the studio with the sexy ladies.

He does have a point on this one, but his wife was nowhere to be seen, and this might not be the best setting for someone trying to save a marriage.

Unless this goes in the direction of the open relationship rumors that have surfaced last month.

People close the couple claimed that Tiny has only option if she wants to save the union, she needs to renounce monogamy.

An insider stated: “T.I. still loves Tiny, and he says he always will, but he just can’t stay faithful to her. There are so many hot women out there, and they are always throwing themselves at Tip, and he just can’t resist. If Tiny was down with an open marriage, where they could see other people, or well, if Tip could see other people, then he would not want a divorce.”

The source added: “But that is not Tiny’s scene. If she is married to someone, then she expects them not to run around on her. Faithfulness has always been an issue between them. Tip just doesn’t believe in monogamy. As far as he is concerned, sleeping around doesn’t mean that he loves Tiny any the less, it is just sex, whereas his feelings towards her are so much deeper.”

It will be interesting to see if T.I. can be open minded if Tiny decides to behave the same way.