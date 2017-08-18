T.I. Not Surprised Donald Trump Has ‘Neo-Nazi Partners’

It looks like not even his complicated life with wife Tiny, and their very public marriage can stop the star from expressing his views on important socio-political issues loud and clear. T.I. has always been vocal about President Donald Trump’s agenda. The rapper decided to also react to his more recent controversial way of dealing with the supremacist threat in Charlottesville.

According to T.I., the man’s comments on the extremely delicate matter showed he is a coward and a ‘sucker.’

When asked what his opinion on Trump’s impact on the United States is, T.I. was quick to state that he was not at all surprised by the fact that the president took his critique of the white supremacist and neo-Nazi protesters back so fast.

‘Cowards throw rocks and hide their hands. Earlier, they applied pressure and made him denounce his white supremacist home boys and neo-nazi partners,’ the rapper said, adding that he believes that after denouncing them, they called or met up with him in secret and scolded the president for doing something they didn’t elect him for.

And that is when Trump had to change his statement.

As expected, Tip ended his rant by swearing at the disappointing president who seems to be on the extremists and domestic terrorists’ side.

