T.I. No Longer Wants To Renew His Vows With Tiny

Sources have previously told us that T.I. promised Tiny they would renew their vows after officially getting back together. However, it looks like the rapper has changed his mind!

Reports have revealed that Tip and Tameka have rekindled their relationship, but now it looks like they’ve hit yet another rough patch.

Despite the fact that the man told Tiny they would walk down the aisle again during the period he was trying to make amends, it looks like he no longer wants that now that Tiny forgave him.

‘He promised her she could pick a date and location anywhere in the world, select which hotels she liked, write up a guest list of friends and family, and then he would do the rest. Tiny did all that and emailed it to Tip last week, but since then, radio silence … nothing. For some reason, Tip is dragging his heels now, and Tiny is pissed … she cannot help feeling played,’ one source close to the couple claimed.

Tiny and T.I. have been having huge marital issues that ended with the woman filing for divorce back in December.

During those months before they rekindled their love, the rapper even dated Insta model Bernice Burgos, with whom many people thought Tip cheated on Tameka.

However, the singer assured everybody that T.I. started going out with Bernice after she filed for divorce.

Recently, rumors started going around that T.I. and Tiny’s marriage is now stronger than ever.

These speculations were even supported by Tiny who opened up about it saying they have a lot of love for each other.

Why do you think the rapper is no longer willing to renew his and Tiny’s vows?