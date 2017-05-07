T.I. May Be Preparing for Retirement as He Says He’s Only Got “2 or 3 More Albums Left”

T.I. has been very busy lately after the launching of his latest project called Us or Else.

Advertisement

In a recent interview, he spoke about his social justice efforts and also about his upcoming music projects.

He paired his new music with the debut of his short film bearing the same name on BET, and he has also been participating in a few discussions regarding its socially-conscious content.

The Atlanta veteran rapper has been focusing very hard on becoming much more than a rapper, and this has been happening for a very long time.

He previously stated that he is “late to the party” regarding the subject of “revolutionary art”, and the fact that he said in an interview that when it comes to thinking about the future, he is thinking big picture doesn’t come at a surprise at all.

During a recent conversation with the Associated Press, he also shared the fact that he is planning on launching only 2 or 3 more albums before he throws his microphone in the ring.

“I have 2 or 3 albums left in me,” he confessed. “it’s definitely time to transition.”

He told The Associated Press that he expects to release an album revolving around trap music sometime during this year.

The rapper said that he already has thought about the names of his upcoming projects and he revealed the fact that they will be called Trap Music, Dope Boy Meets Girl, and Kill the King.

These album titles show that T.I.’s forthcoming projects will turn out to be some of his strongest work so far.

He will probably bring his full passion, intelligence, and personality into whatever it is that he’s planning on pursuing next in his career.

Advertisement

The 36-year-old artist has released nine full-length albums so far, and his hits include titles such as What You Know, Whatever You Like, and Live Your Life.