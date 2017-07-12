T.I. Loves Working With Teyana Taylor – Should This Bother Tiny Harris?

T.I. is a world-class ladies man, and he is always ready to praise a good woman when he sees one, regardless of her marital status.

The music star, who recently started working with Teyana Taylor on the film The Trap, has nothing but good things to say about the married mother of one.

The father of six posted an image from the movie set on Tuesday via Instagram and used the following caption: “Y’all have no idea how funny @teyanataylor is….and STRONG too!!!!”

This appeared to be quite innocent, but some commenters were quick to warn him not to get in trouble with the wife of NBA player Iman Shumpert.

The fans, who said that, do have a point.

Movie magic. #DaTrap🎥📽🎬 A post shared by TIP (@troubleman31) on Jul 11, 2017 at 12:32pm PDT

It is rumored that T.I. had side chick named Bernice Burgos, a stunning video vixen and model, and he recently dumped her after their story gained a lot of attention in the media.

Moreover, the “No Mediocre” rapper has had many things to deal with in the past eight months, and his personal life became a big focus for tabloids.

The ATL actor’s wife of six years, Xscape singer and reality television star Tameka “Tiny” Harris, filed for divorce in December 2016.

The estranged couple has not been able to finalize the process.

However, the drama is really hurting Tiny who feels trapped in a vicious circle.

An insider explained: “T.I. has been hooking up with Tiny now and then and it just ends up hurting her. He comes back, acts like he is back in love with her and then he suddenly goes cold on her again. It is torture. She just wants him to stop playing games and be the husband he used to be, but everyone is telling her that is never going to happen.”

With this situation in mind, complimenting female co-stars publicly might not be a good idea for T.I. at the moment.

Unless, his wife is okay with it, which is still a possibility.

In the middle of his social media rant last week, Rob Kardashian told the world that T.I. paid his baby mama, Blac Chyna, to have a threesome with Tiny.