FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
joseline hernandez janet jackson Deyjah Harris farrah abraham bernice burgos t.i. Ramona Singer kenya moore tameka cottle tamar braxton beyonce Keyshia Cole blac chyna adam lind kanye west scheana marie abby lee miller rihanna tiny nene leakes bella hadid
Home » Entertainment

T.I. Likes Meme Saying Women ‘Ain’t Worth Bullsh*t’ – Did He Shade Bernice Or Tiny?

Nick Markus Posted On 06/23/2017
3
17.0K Views
20


tiny and berniceSource: oxygen.com

Yesterday, the rapper took to social media to vent his frustrations about women! T.I. liked a meme that said women are not worth the bullsh*t, causing fans to wonder who he was thinking of when he decided to give a thumbs up to the post.

It is certainly a passive aggressive message either towards Tameka Tiny Harris or Insta model Bernice Burgos!

The 36-year-old star seems to be going back and forth between his baby mama Tiny and Bernice these days, but his post seems to suggest that neither one of them is worth the effort.

The curious post read: ‘P*ssy ain’t worth the bullsh*t it comes along with, most of the time’ followed by disappointed emojis.

T.I. not only liked the meme but also commented ‘bigolefacts,’ obviously agreeing with the piece of wisdom (sarcasm.)

The man’s followers were left confused about whether T.I. was referring to Tiny or Bernice.

Sighs are currently pointing towards Bernice as she posted some harsh messages on social media following her split from T.I.

In addition, his relationship with his estranged wife seems to have improved a lot, speculations saying they are back together.

A source revealed that Bernice was really angry at T.I. because the man never came clean about still meeting Tiny.

She felt like he lied and played her and it really affected her!

Soon after Bernice started pouring her fury in social media posts, T.I. and Tiny filmed a video of themselves snuggling in bed with their kids, and they even kissed, sparking rumors that they had reconciled.

This is why I don't be chasin cheeks. I'd rather spend my time in the gym.

A post shared by Bootyeater Extraordinaire (@supervillain909) on

The hour-long live footage was proof enough that the divorce was out the window.

Advertisement

Who do you think T.I. thought of when he liked and commented on the meme – Tiny or Bernice? Is it even appropriate for a public person to think like that about women?

Post Views: 17,031

Read more about bernice burgos t.i. tiny

Advertisement

You may also like
Deyjah Harris’ Birthday Is Another Public Reunion For T.I. And Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris – Take That, Bernice Burgos, Say Fans
06/23/2017
T.I. And Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Reunited – Rapper Is Now Shading Bernice Burgos – She Is Not Worth The Headache, He Claims
06/23/2017
Bernice Burgos And Tameka ‘Tiny’ Cottle Might Not Cross Paths At 2017 BET Awards – Xscape Wants Drama-Free Return To Limeight
06/23/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
3 Comments

Majorette
06/23/2017 at 6:44 pm
Reply

He was talking about both. Bernice will not shut and Tiny is doing her thing. He has lost control of both and he is crying about. Well guess what they both got tired of his BS.


Jenniffer Fry
06/23/2017 at 8:46 am
Reply

I think TI was referring to Bernice! Wives will have your back no matter what…Bernice is looking for a come up!


Ava D Garr
06/23/2017 at 5:19 am
Reply

Mr Harris was not saying that when he was having sex with both of these women frankly I’m tried of hearing about they do they don’t it’s much more important things going on n this world like hunger black lives matter n everyday living they all need to grow up instead of focusing on themselves they really need to focus on their children


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *