T.I. Likes Meme Saying Women ‘Ain’t Worth Bullsh*t’ – Did He Shade Bernice Or Tiny?

Yesterday, the rapper took to social media to vent his frustrations about women! T.I. liked a meme that said women are not worth the bullsh*t, causing fans to wonder who he was thinking of when he decided to give a thumbs up to the post.

It is certainly a passive aggressive message either towards Tameka Tiny Harris or Insta model Bernice Burgos!

The 36-year-old star seems to be going back and forth between his baby mama Tiny and Bernice these days, but his post seems to suggest that neither one of them is worth the effort.

The curious post read: ‘P*ssy ain’t worth the bullsh*t it comes along with, most of the time’ followed by disappointed emojis.

T.I. not only liked the meme but also commented ‘bigolefacts,’ obviously agreeing with the piece of wisdom (sarcasm.)

The man’s followers were left confused about whether T.I. was referring to Tiny or Bernice.

Sighs are currently pointing towards Bernice as she posted some harsh messages on social media following her split from T.I.

In addition, his relationship with his estranged wife seems to have improved a lot, speculations saying they are back together.

A source revealed that Bernice was really angry at T.I. because the man never came clean about still meeting Tiny.

She felt like he lied and played her and it really affected her!

Soon after Bernice started pouring her fury in social media posts, T.I. and Tiny filmed a video of themselves snuggling in bed with their kids, and they even kissed, sparking rumors that they had reconciled.

The hour-long live footage was proof enough that the divorce was out the window.

Who do you think T.I. thought of when he liked and commented on the meme – Tiny or Bernice? Is it even appropriate for a public person to think like that about women?