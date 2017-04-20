T.I. Leaning On Bernice Burgos After Tameka ‘Tiny’ Cottle Split

Bernice Burgos and T.I. are closer than ever after his split from Tameka “Tiny” Cottle, also known as Tameka Harris.

Reason number 105 for Tiny to be frustrated at T.I.’s alleged side piece – her estranged spouse is moving on and is leaning on the stunning Instagram model.

After seven years of marriage and raising six children together, Atlanta’s most famous hip-hop couple split for good in the late fall of 2016.

It was claimed that Tiny became upset with the fact she was no longer the rapper’s priority because he was focusing on his career and having fun with his friends.

Rumors were swirling around claiming that the “Live Your Life” hitmaker was hooking up with Miss Burgos.

The pair has been friends for many years, and the friendship has evolved into something new, according to unconfirmed reports.

Despite the fact that Burgos and Tiny have been feuding on social media, T.I., 36, is said to be happy to have the Internet beauty by his side.

A source close to the rapper said T.I. is really leaning on Burgos through the difficult and public divorce.

The person claimed: “Bernice is innocent in all of this and TIP wants everyone to know that.For the most part, She’s done nothing but stay behind the scenes and love and support him while his marriage was falling apart. He respects her for that and gets upset when fans and the media try to cast her as some home wrecker. She’s not. If anything Bernice has been one of the most loyal and loving people in his life.”

Last week, T.I. threw Tiny under the bus by saying their marriage was a distraction from having a great career and from producing mega hits.

He said: “Ultimately man, I’m on a mission.And there will be people, places and things that distract and deter me from getting there.”

Are Burgos And T.I. the new It couple in the ATL?