T.I. Is Torturing Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris With His Indecisiveness About Their Reconciliation

T.I. is toying around with Tameka “Tiny” Harris, and she is getting fed up.

In a recent interview, Tiny said she was on and off with the rapper; and she was not kidding.

A source close to the Xscape singer claimed for the past few weeks, she has been hooking up with the MC.

She sometimes sleeps in the marital home, and he makes an effort to see her in her new mansion.

They still have strong feelings for each other and often “their conversations finished with pillow talks.”

While Tiny enjoys having T.I. in her bed, she wants more than a “string of one-night stands with her husband.”

The mother of four wants a real commitment from her spouse, and thus far she is not getting it.

Tiny has been begging T.I. to call off the divorce but he is not listening to her.

She believes he is torturing her for filing the document in the first place.

The insider with knowledge of the story explained: “T.I. has been hooking up with Tiny now and then and it just ends up hurting her. He comes back, acts like he is back in love with her and then he suddenly goes cold on her again. It is torture. She just wants him to stop playing games and be the husband he used to be, but everyone is telling her that is never going to happen.”

T.I. Has a PSA Aimed Directly at Rob Kardashian

Tiny is confused by some of her spouse’s actions.

He showers her with love, flowers, and sweet gestures but refuses to get back together with her officially.

The petite reality star, who filed for divorce from T.I. in December 2016, has been telling friends that if the rapper does not man up, she will dump him for good.

A family member shared: “It would honestly be better if they just cut each other off cold turkey rather than dragging this divorce out. Until one of them does, she is still holding out hope he will change and come back to her for good.”

Every morning is a great one when u have something this special to look forward to.. My #PHD My Sunshine, Toots, Heir🐻 A baby with too many names lol @heiressdharris #EverybodyLovesHeiress 🙏🏽👑💜 #Thisvideotookhourstopost

T.I. and Tiny’s on-again/off-again romance has also become confusing for their youngest children – Clifford “King” Joseph Harris III, Major Philant Harris, and baby Heiress.

The tipster shared: “Tiny and T.I. are on and off like a light bulb right now, and it is so confusing for the kids. One day they are having sleepovers and cuddling and the next day they are arguing. Tiny still has a lot of anger over how T.I. just bounced on her. There’s animosity on both sides because T.I. would say she was the one that let him down.”

Above is a sweet video where Tiny revealed Heiress gives her strength through the drama.