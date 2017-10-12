T.I. Is Still Close To Tiny As They Have Fun Being ‘Other Things To Each Other’

Tameka “Tiny” Harris got really personal and revealed to fans what happens between herself and T.I. in the bedroom. Talk about too much information.

While getting her makeup done to shoot scenes for Xscape’s reality series, Tiny was quizzed about the status of her relationship with T.I.

The mother of four said: “We are still a family; we are doing fine that is all you need they need to know.”

She went on to say that the entire Harris family is doing well and added: “We are still are very close, very are still very friendly with each other.”

They hairstylist and makeup artist laughed, and Tiny decided to give more details about what is honestly going on with the ATL actor.

The blonde diva explained: “And we are other things to each other when we want to be, that is all you need to know.”

Heiress’ mother also confessed: “We do what we want to do, we are living our lives, and we will see where it will take us.”

The pair reconciled over the summer and has moved back to the home they used to share after facing many cheating allegations.

Tiny recently admitted on Hot 97 that their love and understanding of each other make it possible for them to stay married.

She said: “We just have a lot of love for each other and a lot of years in it, too. It brings us back to being on a certain page that we just can’t keep running from. We can run from it for a minute and be like, ‘I am through with him, I do not care nothing about it.’ Then love just comes back and we are like, ‘You know what, come back over here, let me talk to you about this.’”

A source close to T.I. concluded: “T.I. is making a conscious effort to be more respectful to her always. T.I. wants to be a man of integrity and that means not flirting or even talking to other women when his wife is not around. T.I. has made mistakes in the past and now that things are good again between he and Tiny, he does not want to make mistakes or create any new damage in their relationship.”

Those two are always full of surprises.