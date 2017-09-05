T.I. Is Lauren London’s ‘Brother Forever’ — Tiny Has No Need To Worry As They Reunite For ‘ATL 2’

Do not get it twisted, Lauren London sees T.I. as her brother, and therefore, Tiny does not have to be worried.

Last week, London took to Instagram where she shared a picture of herself next to the rapper.

The actress and model is wearing a beautiful black and white dress with several necklaces.

Her long blonde hair is flowing on her shoulders. She captioned the photo: “My brother forever.”

T.I. also posted a picture where he is standing next to the mother of two and revealed what fans have been waiting for years – there will be an ATL2.

Hip Hop Squares #LaurenLondon #MalikaHaqq #LaurenNMalika A post shared by ChyNLauren (@chyboog) on Sep 2, 2017 at 11:29am PDT

The hip-hop star wrote: “#ATL2 #OTW.”

Fans are happy with the news, but they are also telling London to be careful with T.I. who is going through some marital woes with his wife, Tiny.

A supporter said: “I was like no she didn’t with the ” brother” LMFAO this why b$tches don’t trust niggas “sisters.”

Shad & New New #ATL2🎥 #OTW A post shared by TIP (@troubleman31) on Sep 1, 2017 at 2:20pm PDT

Another claimed: “You two make a cute couple!!Gives me ATL vibes all the way and I love it! Yu still got his necklace ?”

The classic film, which was loosely based on the lives of producer Dallas Austin and TLC singer Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins, was released in 2006.

And since then fans have been waiting for the follow-up.

In the spring of 2016, T.I. gave an interview where he explained that the sequel was postponed because London was expecting her second child with Nipsey Hussle.

He said: “Hey man, we working on it presently. We got a couple of obstacles in our way man. Like, uh, my little sis man, she about to have a baby. So, we gone have to let her get that time out of her system. And you know, when she back in “New New” shape, we will be ready to roll.”

My brother forever @troubleman31 A post shared by Lauren London (@iamlaurenlondon) on Sep 1, 2017 at 9:35pm PDT

London, who is famous for keeping her life private, declined to comment on the matter.

A few days ago, pictures started flooding social media showing the cast including twin sisters – Malika and Khadijah Haqq – had reunited and filming had begun. Fans are thrilled.

One said: “They all look the same way they did in the movie. I hope I age this well.”

A second follower stated: “Wait, where Ant, where teddy, where esquire, where Brooklyn, where uncle George, where the twins mama ???? I Need ANSWERS!”

A third commenter shared: “Is the story line 20 years from the movie with grandkids cause Rashad didn’t look that dang young no more.”

Did you watch the original and will catch the sequel?