T.I. Is Furious! The Rapper Is Countersuing His Ex-Wife Tameka Harris Because He Didn’t Get What He Wanted

Things appear to be getting worse between rapper T.I., and Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris. Even though reports have been stating that there might be a reconciliation, it looks like they are indeed getting nastier. According to the publication, The Jasmine Brand, T.I. is countersuing his ex-wife.

The Jasmine Brand reported that T.I. filed a countersuit around the same time he delivered his response to Tiny’s divorce, which was on the 10th of July.

And why is he doing this?

Well, evidently, T.I. wasn’t happy with the original divorce terms and wants to get what he feels he deserves.

This comes after Tiny filed for divorce back in 2016, where she stated their marriage was over.

The official reason was “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.”

Tameka came out with guns blazing and wanted everything she can get.

The singer is seeking primary physical custody and joint legal custody of their children.

Not only that, but T.I. will be required to pay her child support and health insurance.

It’s understandable the rapper is not down with those terms, because not being able to see his kids while at the same time having to pay her bills would be stressful, to say the least.

Tameka wants a piece of his automobile collection as well.

The petition said the couple had purchased several vehicles, and she wants them to be split between them in the divorce.

As CI readers know, their breakup has been dramatic and messy, to say the least.

Tameka appeared on the Wendy Williams show in April and talked about T.I.’s alleged “side-chick,” that came about after she filed for divorce.

On the show, when speaking about the model, she said, “No. He’s not even with her, first of all, and she had nothing to do with whatever was going on with us before, anyway. We were already going through whatever we were going through. She just came in the picture after I had filed for divorce.”