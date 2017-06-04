T.I. Is Crazy About Bernice Burgos But Still ‘Can’t Quit’ Tiny, He Stalks Her On Social Media Obsessively!

According to new reports, although T.I. is absolutely crazy about girlfriend Bernice Burgos, the man still stalks Tiny on her social media. Sources say he just can’t quit her.

It looks like the 36-year-old is really struggling to choose between the two beautiful women.

But he better decide quickly before both women get tired of his indecisiveness and leave him.

According to a source close to the man, T.I. has a hard time giving up Tiny.

The insider dissed the man by adding that he acts like a schoolboy who likes a girl for the first time and keeps shading her.

T.I. is always on her social media, either to get her attention or to keep her in check.

It makes sense that he is not ready to completely commit to Bernice.

After all, he and Tiny had been together for seven years, and such a long term romance is hard to forget.

In addition, as fans certainly already know, the estranged couple share four kids together which means that in a way or another, Tiny and T.I. are always going to have a bond.

The insider claimed that Tiny is completely Okay with the breakup and she is happy to just co-parent with T.I.

He, however, has a hard time moving on from her which is crazy considering how bad he treated her while they were together.

You only ever know what you had after you lost it!

Earlier this year, rumors were going around that the hip-hop star was cheating on Tiny and although the woman kept her composure on the Wendy Williams Show, the hurt was still clear in her voice.

‘It’s crazy because they do not really care…Women today, they do not really care that it is just for a night. So how can a man [stay faithful]? They keep throwing it and keep throwing it. Like, how are they supposed to stay normal and just faithful when this is going on all day, all night? It’s a lot.’ the Xscape star stated.

Just a few months later, T.I. was spotted with Bernice at the Super Bowl party.

Advertisement

Will T.I. ever decide? Should the women even wait for his decision?