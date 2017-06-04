FREE NEWSLETTER
Music

T.I. Is Crazy About Bernice Burgos But Still ‘Can’t Quit’ Tiny, He Stalks Her On Social Media Obsessively!

Nick Markus Posted On 06/04/2017
t.i. tiny bernice burgosSource: bet.com

According to new reports, although T.I. is absolutely crazy about girlfriend Bernice Burgos, the man still stalks Tiny on her social media. Sources say he just can’t quit her.

It looks like the 36-year-old is really struggling to choose between the two beautiful women.

But he better decide quickly before both women get tired of his indecisiveness and leave him.

According to a source close to the man, T.I. has a hard time giving up Tiny.

The insider dissed the man by adding that he acts like a schoolboy who likes a girl for the first time and keeps shading her.

T.I. is always on her social media, either to get her attention or to keep her in check.

It makes sense that he is not ready to completely commit to Bernice.

After all, he and Tiny had been together for seven years, and such a long term romance is hard to forget.

In addition, as fans certainly already know, the estranged couple share four kids together which means that in a way or another, Tiny and T.I. are always going to have a bond.

The insider claimed that Tiny is completely Okay with the breakup and she is happy to just co-parent with T.I.

He, however, has a hard time moving on from her which is crazy considering how bad he treated her while they were together.

You only ever know what you had after you lost it!

Earlier this year, rumors were going around that the hip-hop star was cheating on Tiny and although the woman kept her composure on the Wendy Williams Show, the hurt was still clear in her voice.

‘It’s crazy because they do not really care…Women today, they do not really care that it is just for a night. So how can a man [stay faithful]? They keep throwing it and keep throwing it. Like, how are they supposed to stay normal and just faithful when this is going on all day, all night? It’s a lot.’ the Xscape star stated.

Just a few months later, T.I. was spotted with Bernice at the Super Bowl party.

Will T.I. ever decide? Should the women even wait for his decision?

8 Comments

Renee
06/04/2017 at 2:48 pm
Reply

There’s no struggle , tiny had 3 babies with him , held him down with the mess he went through, had his back through it all. If something go down Bernice blue goose gonna be Audi 5000 and you know Tameka the major WOMAN gonna right there holding TIP down. Stop dogging her … God is watching


Loveonlyme
06/04/2017 at 1:15 pm
Reply

I’m in this exact situation right now. I’m tiny but we have no kids been together for 10 years. What’s sad is these men feel entitled to this behavior.


Dorothy
06/04/2017 at 12:59 pm
Reply

When that divorce is final she will leave that situations laughing. All the gifts He bought he will have to pay her ten fold. ThAt THot is so disrespectful and he ain’t telling her to stfu.


Stephanie Moody
06/04/2017 at 12:30 pm
Reply

I am hopeful for Tiny. Marriages are under attack and its very hard to fight the attack when dealing with men that is weak for the body. Close your darn eyes and imagine a model because at the end of the day sex does not last all day, week or year but so the partnership is what’s important because when the fast life is gone or sickness happens you need someone that is going to love you instead of someone that is going to see you as a burden. He better wake up fast because GOD always show who he is, when we forget to do things GODS way.


Janice Muhammad
06/04/2017 at 11:32 am
Reply

Men don’t care about women feelings anymore. Or the respect but once she gone now you looking stupid. Didn’t no how to treat when you had her your lost & the next man gain


Maggie May
06/04/2017 at 10:25 am
Reply

T.I., is so smart that he is stupid! Tameka has a brain and together they build an empire. Bernice,pretty face, scandalous a**. Meet Tip through his wife and starts an affair! Tameka has beautiful, smart children together.

The children are resentful, you can tell by the way Major displays, on the show these days!

Tip, pretty is as pretty does! Everyone knows that beauty is only skin deep!


Judith Lewis
06/04/2017 at 9:48 am
Reply

Tiny should move on. Sometimes u just have to remove yourself from all negativity so that u can reach the heights God have assigned for u. Tiny moved out, not she needs to move on. T.I. has to deal with his own demons. No one can help him, he has to do this himself. One thing she has to remember is how he disrespected her. He showed her the real him and she is so much better off without him for God got her.


Nayanna
06/04/2017 at 9:38 am
Reply

I think he should be with tiny because they have been together for the longest and then this girl just comes in and ruins there life. Deep inside they want to be together. Even if they don’t get back together like TI said he wants to see if he could be a better best friend then a husband.


