T.I. Imagines Conversation With DJ Khaled’s Son Asahd Asking To Date Baby Heiress

If you were unaware of it, T.I. is somewhat of a comedian who has some hilarious imaginary conversations with the little prince known as Asahd who is DJ Khaled’s son about dating his daughter, Heiress Harris.

This month, Tiny’s husband shared a cute picture where he is sitting down with little Asahd who is asking him to bring baby Heiress to his birthday party.

The hardest working baby in show business had a lavish event hosted by P. Diddy in Miami, Florida where he received a watch valued at $100,000.

According to the ATL star, Asahd really wanted Heiress to attend his party, and this is how the conversation around the party invitation went.

Asahd: I need you to bring Heiress to the plane so she can come to my birthday party OG.

Me: Is you out your baby mind son? What do you think this is young man?

Ashad: Man watch out & get ya hand off my ride old head fo’ I raise up out this stroller now. *Swipe*

Me: Khaled… you here what ya son is just trying to pull off over here?

Khaled: Well we teach him impossible is nothing over here. Ain’t that how you raise your sons? *Swipe*

Me: Yeeeeeah U Right Bruh!!!!!”

Seeing that T.I. was not able to be there, he wrote a sweet note to Asahd whose babysitters include Rihanna, Drake, and Nicki Minaj.

The note read: “Happy Birthday to da young Lion @asahdkhaled

Hate we missed ya party,we’ll pull up on you asap & drop your gift off. Try to get some rest. Try not to work too hard & just enjoy your—– Man wait,this is a legit one year old I’m talkin to.”

The “No Mediocre” rapper also shared the following chat between himself and the toddler asking him permission to have a date with Heiress:

“Asahd Khaled : So who handles Heiress’ calendar?

Me: That would be me & her 4 Big Brothers young man why do you ask?

Asahd Khaled: Nevermind…. Put me down old head. Lol.”

Will Heiress and Asahd date? That would be a match made in music heaven, but this is so far in the future because they are still babies enjoying pacifiers and milk.