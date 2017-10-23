T.I. Imagines Conversation With DJ Khaled’s Son Asahd Asking To Date Baby Heiress

If you were unaware of it, T.I. is somewhat of a comedian who has some hilarious imaginary conversations with the little prince known as Asahd who is DJ Khaled’s son about dating his daughter, Heiress Harris.
This month, Tiny’s husband shared a cute picture where he is sitting down with little Asahd who is asking him to bring baby Heiress to his birthday party.
Asahd: I need you to bring Heiress to the plane so she can come to my birthday party OG. Me: Is you out your little baby mind son? What you think this is young man? Ashad: Man watch out & get ya hand off my ride old head fo' I raise up out this stroller now. *Swipe* Me:Khaled… you here what ya son just trying to pull off over here? Khaled: Well we teach him impossible is nothing over here. Ain't that how you raise your sons? *Swipe* Me: Yeeeeeah U Right Bruh!!!!!
The hardest working baby in show business had a lavish event hosted by P. Diddy in Miami, Florida where he received a watch valued at $100,000.
According to the ATL star, Asahd really wanted Heiress to attend his party, and this is how the conversation around the party invitation went.
Seeing that T.I. was not able to be there, he wrote a sweet note to Asahd whose babysitters include Rihanna, Drake, and Nicki Minaj.
The note read: “Happy Birthday to da young Lion @asahdkhaled
Hate we missed ya party,we’ll pull up on you asap & drop your gift off. Try to get some rest. Try not to work too hard & just enjoy your—– Man wait,this is a legit one year old I’m talkin to.”
The “No Mediocre” rapper also shared the following chat between himself and the toddler asking him permission to have a date with Heiress:
“Asahd Khaled : So who handles Heiress’ calendar?
Me: That would be me & her 4 Big Brothers young man why do you ask?
Asahd Khaled: Nevermind…. Put me down old head. Lol.”
Will Heiress and Asahd date? That would be a match made in music heaven, but this is so far in the future because they are still babies enjoying pacifiers and milk.
