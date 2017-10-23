FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
la la anthony donald trump bella hadid bella thorne bernice burgos t.i. Kelly Dodd tamar braxton mary j blige kris jenner kelly clarkson meghan king edmonds joseline hernandez bill o'reilly blac chyna kylie jenner kim kardashian kanye west kate middleton tameka cottle john stamos nene leakes angelina jolie
Home » Entertainment

T.I. Imagines Conversation With DJ Khaled’s Son Asahd Asking To Date Baby Heiress

Mel Walker Posted On 10/23/2017
1
4.7K Views
1


T.I. DJ Khaled Asahd Baby HeiressInstagram

If you were unaware of it, T.I. is somewhat of a comedian who has some hilarious imaginary conversations with the little prince known as Asahd who is DJ Khaled’s son about dating his daughter, Heiress Harris.

This month, Tiny’s husband shared a cute picture where he is sitting down with little Asahd who is asking him to bring baby Heiress to his birthday party.

The hardest working baby in show business had a lavish event hosted by P. Diddy in Miami, Florida where he received a watch valued at $100,000.

According to the ATL star, Asahd really wanted Heiress to attend his party, and this is how the conversation around the party invitation went.

Asahd: I need you to bring Heiress to the plane so she can come to my birthday party OG.

Me: Is you out your baby mind son? What do you think this is young man?

Ashad: Man watch out & get ya hand off my ride old head fo’ I raise up out this stroller now. *Swipe*

Me: Khaled… you here what ya son is just trying to pull off over here?

Khaled: Well we teach him impossible is nothing over here. Ain’t that how you raise your sons? *Swipe*

Me: Yeeeeeah U Right Bruh!!!!!”

Seeing that T.I. was not able to be there, he wrote a sweet note to Asahd whose babysitters include Rihanna, Drake, and Nicki Minaj.

The note read: “Happy Birthday to da young Lion @asahdkhaled
Hate we missed ya party,we’ll pull up on you asap & drop your gift off. Try to get some rest. Try not to work too hard & just enjoy your—– Man wait,this is a legit one year old I’m talkin to.”

The “No Mediocre” rapper also shared the following chat between himself and the toddler asking him permission to have a date with Heiress:

“Asahd Khaled : So who handles Heiress’ calendar?
Me: That would be me & her 4 Big Brothers young man why do you ask?
Asahd Khaled: Nevermind…. Put me down old head. Lol.”

Advertisement

Will Heiress and Asahd date? That would be a match made in music heaven, but this is so far in the future because they are still babies enjoying pacifiers and milk.

Post Views: 4,682

Read more about t.i. tameka cottle tiny

Advertisement

You may also like
Tiny And T.I Have A Huge Fight After He Was ‘Checking Out Bernice Burgos’ Super Sexy Selfies
10/24/2017
Tiny Dons Tight Dress As She Parties With Chris Brown’s Ex Karrueche Tran
10/23/2017
Bernice Burgos Thinks T.I.’s Wife Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Is Not Woman Enough For Him
10/22/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
1 Comment

Suea
10/24/2017 at 9:35 am
Reply

Whats good 4 the goose is good 4 the gainder. Tip were U dropped on your head. Man_up if U don’t want Tiny let her go. U cant have it your way U want other woman Go!!! U aren’t the only man in this world Tiny look dam Good 2 somebody else.
Tiny want love trust and respect Too!


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *