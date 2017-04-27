FREE NEWSLETTER
T.I. Hit With Divorce Papers From His Wife Tameka Cottle-Harris

Todd Malm Posted On 04/27/2017
Ti and Tameka Together At The Antman PremiereSource: AllHipHop.com

It’s been four months since Tameka ‘Tiny’ Cottle-Harris and T.I. split up. On Monday, Tameka officially served her ex-husband, rapper T.I., with the divorce papers.

E! reported on Thursday, April 27th that the 36-year-old producer was given the official documents earlier in the week and he filed an acknowledgment of the service on the 24th of April.

Tameka filed for divorce from T.I at the Superior Court of Henry County in the state of Georgia in December after only six years of marriage.

The couple was married in Miami back in July 30th, 2010 and they have been in a relationship since 2001.

The court documents revealed Tameka claimed the marriage was “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation,” according to Entertainment Tonight who obtained the papers.

TI’s former wife is seeking primary physical custody of all of their children who are minors.

The celebrity duo had their reality TV show called T.I. And Tiny: The Family Hustle which has had five seasons on VH1.

On the Wendy Williams Show, Tameka revealed the television series had contributed to some of the difficulties in their marriage.

She said, “I think reality TV did, you know, put a little strain in it, just because it keeps people in your business.”

Wendy asked her why she filed for divorce, and Tameka said things were just not working out for the couple.

She said, “we just cannot keep it together. The entertainment life and everything, It’s just a lot, you know?”

It’s not surprising the lifestyle the couple led contributed to their break-up.

T.I. is not only an active performer and rapper, but he also owns nightclubs in Atlanta and recently filmed a new documentary about the experience of African Americans in the United States.

2 Comments

Goldie belk
04/27/2017 at 10:26 pm
It makes me sad every time i see something about them too braking up i was really pulling for them the 2 was so good together sad sad me Goldie belk


Judith Harris
04/27/2017 at 9:50 pm
So sad to hear that.


