Entertainment

T.I. Has Completely ‘Ghosted’ Bernice Burgos; Here’s Why She Thinks He’ll Come Running Back To Her

Brandon Fitch Posted On 10/05/2017
Source: bet.com

Now that T.I. is back with Tiny, Bernice Burgos thinks he may have blocked her phone number. She also feels that one day, he will eventually return to her. Here are Bernice’s reasons for believing this:

 

‘T.I. has completely ghosted Bernice [Burgos], and it’s driving her nuts. She has texted him a bunch of times but hasn’t heard anything back, and she’s beginning to suspect that he may have blocked her. Bernice doesn’t think there’s hope in hell that T.I. and Tiny will make it work and stay together, so she’s just biding her time until he comes running back to her,’ according to a source.

The same insider continues and states that ‘Bernice believes that Tiny isn’t capable of keeping T.I. satisfied and happy, unlike herself, and that he will soon get bored of her again. In the meantime, Bernice laughed when she saw the huge billboard ad that Tiny bought for T.I.’s birthday—she thinks it was ludicrous, and that it just reeked of desperation.’

Bernice may want to think twice about holding out for a reunion with T.I. Tiny recently admitted that she and her husband just can’t quit each other.

‘For us, I think that it’s all in love. We just have a lot of love for each other and a lot of years in it, too,’ Tiny has recently confessed for Hot 97.

 

‘It brings us back to being on a certain page that we just can’t keep running from. We can run from it for a minute and be like, ‘I’m through with him, I don’t care nothing about it.’ Then love just comes back and we’re like, ‘You know what, come back over here, let me talk to you about this.”

It looks like Bernice might want to explore some other options in the romance department. T.I. and Tiny are doing just fine, at least for now.

1 Comment

Rose Allen
10/05/2017 at 2:38 am
Reply

What God Put Together Can’t No Man Are Women Divide It.So Young Thug Bernice Please Go And Get A Life What You Don’t Wanna Do Is Touch Marriage Love You’ll Tiny And Ti Continue To Raise Through Beautiful Baby’s.


