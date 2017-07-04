FREE NEWSLETTER
T.I. Finds New Miami Side Chick After Tiny Relationship Falls Apart Again – What About Bernice Burgos?

Nick Markus Posted On 07/04/2017
t.i. bernice miamiSource: tipaperwork.com

It looks like T.I. and Tiny’s romance has once again imploded after they attempted to reconcile. However, that does not mean T.I. is now returning to the equally messy relationship he had with Bernie Burgos. According to insiders, he has a new woman on the side!

You may or may not be surprised to find out that Tiny and T.I. are over once again.

According to a source close to the family, T.I. is not going back to Instagram model Bernice Burgos however.

The source explained that his friends would not be shocked if T.I. started a new chapter in his life with a new side chick after the latest fight with wife Tiny.

But is the rapper over with Bernice for good?

The insider seems to think so considering he’d rather avoid any more drama.

Besides, T.I. has a ton of girls throwing themselves at him all the time!

‘He has girls throwing themselves at him all the time, so it is not hard to imagine. Tiny is convinced he has someone new on the DL in Miami. She does not trust him.’

So, it sounds like along with his friends, who are certain the rapper will just move on to the next woman that comes his way, Tiny does not trust him anymore either. So heartbreaking!

As fans of the couple may already be aware, Tiny and T.I. have really tried to make it work lately with the man starting to sleep at home once again.

Now, however, it looks like a permanent reconciliation is just not going to happen – at least for a long time.

In addition, T.I. had a concert in Miami yesterday July 3 so if he met his mystery Miami woman we are bound to find out soon more about her identity.

It is possible T.I. will finally move on from Tiny and let her live her life in peace as well but who knows, we’re still hopeful the couple will make it work in the end.

Do you believe the rapper really has a new side chick in Miami? Are you sad T.I. and Tiny are estranged once again?

3 Comments

Mjk98
07/04/2017 at 10:02 am
Sometimes you can’t fix broken they may be better off just co-parenting it appears Everytime they reach a wall TI goes out and hooks up with someone if the news is true. I think Tiny is ready to embrace a new life without TI and ready to move on


Tamara Scott
07/04/2017 at 8:05 am
This is all a bunch of media rumors. None of this is probably true! It’s the trick of the devil to keep “woman” tuned in and keep old scars and wounds from the past opened. Most woman are dealing or have dealt with a dead beat dude with the lying and cheating.


Vonne
07/04/2017 at 6:51 am
I hope Ti has a new women’s for he can get the hell on ,he is a disappointment to his wife and his children’s ,children’s don’t need to see their so call father chasing women’s he is a loser in everyway


