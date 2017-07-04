T.I. Finds New Miami Side Chick After Tiny Relationship Falls Apart Again – What About Bernice Burgos?

It looks like T.I. and Tiny’s romance has once again imploded after they attempted to reconcile. However, that does not mean T.I. is now returning to the equally messy relationship he had with Bernie Burgos. According to insiders, he has a new woman on the side!

You may or may not be surprised to find out that Tiny and T.I. are over once again.

According to a source close to the family, T.I. is not going back to Instagram model Bernice Burgos however.

The source explained that his friends would not be shocked if T.I. started a new chapter in his life with a new side chick after the latest fight with wife Tiny.

But is the rapper over with Bernice for good?

The insider seems to think so considering he’d rather avoid any more drama.

Besides, T.I. has a ton of girls throwing themselves at him all the time!

‘He has girls throwing themselves at him all the time, so it is not hard to imagine. Tiny is convinced he has someone new on the DL in Miami. She does not trust him.’

So, it sounds like along with his friends, who are certain the rapper will just move on to the next woman that comes his way, Tiny does not trust him anymore either. So heartbreaking!

As fans of the couple may already be aware, Tiny and T.I. have really tried to make it work lately with the man starting to sleep at home once again.

Now, however, it looks like a permanent reconciliation is just not going to happen – at least for a long time.

In addition, T.I. had a concert in Miami yesterday July 3 so if he met his mystery Miami woman we are bound to find out soon more about her identity.

It is possible T.I. will finally move on from Tiny and let her live her life in peace as well but who knows, we’re still hopeful the couple will make it work in the end.

Advertisement

Do you believe the rapper really has a new side chick in Miami? Are you sad T.I. and Tiny are estranged once again?