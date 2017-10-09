T.I. Films PSA On Fake Rape Accusations Following Nelly’s Arrest: ‘It’s Time To Stop Being Victims!’

Just a few days following Nelly’s arrest, fellow rapper T.I. has taken upon himself to issue a PSA on false rape accusations. Furthermore, Tip used the names of other African-American celebrities who fell victims to such image-ruining accusations, therefore suggesting that it’s a racial problem.

‘I’m just sitting here thinking. After Mike Tyson…after muthaf***in’ Tupac…after all the other muthaf***as who done been with girls and the girls got mad for whatever reason and left off and said they raped them or whatnot… what the f**k ever happened when a muthaf***a finds out that the b***h was lying my n***a? What consequences is there for this young lady?

The star went on to ask a very important question – what really happens to a woman when she claims to have been sexually abused and it turns out to be not true?

In the end, T.I. encouraged his fellow black male stars and other men in the same situation, saying that it’s time to stop being victims.

The two celebs that Tip mentioned, Mike Tyson and Tupac Shakur ended up being accused of rape despite many people believing they were innocent.

In 1992, Tyson was convicted of sexually assaulting an 18-year-old, while Tupac was accused of the same crime two years later.

While T.I. failed to mention Nelly’s name, we are pretty certain his desire to make this PSA stemmed from the recent incident.

Nelly was arrested after a woman called 911 claiming he had raped her in his tour bus and was later released.

Although T.I. made no direct reference to him, Akon did mention recently that people like Nelly are easy targets of such claims.