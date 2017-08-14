T.I. Fighting Temptation – Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Has To Accept Open Marriage Fully For Them To Be Complete

And once more the topic of open marriage pops up between rapper T.I. and his wife, Xscape singer Tameka “Tiny” Harris.

The “No Mediocre” artist is enamored with his wife of seven years, but he also wants to have fun with beautiful women who are not Tiny.

A family friend has spoken to a popular media outlet and explained that T.I. is struggling to stay faithful.

After six months of bickering and divorce talk, the hip-hop couple has finally reconciled, but the ATL actor knows the truth, he will hurt the mother of his children again.

The person, who talked to the media, explained that being monogamous is not for him and he does not know how to explain that to the woman he loves.

By reading between the lines, it appears that the entertainer would love for Tiny to accept an open marriage.

The chatty insider explained: “TIP has always been in love with Tiny, even when they split he never fell out of love with her. He does want to be monogamous, it kills him when he hurts Tiny, but it is like he cannot help himself. They make up, and everything is great again, for a while, but he always ends up slipping back into his old ways, it is just inevitable.”

Some men blame their infidelities on the alcohol or beautiful women; T.I. is blaming his career.

The artist is often on the road for tours, and it is apparently challenging to resist the groupies and video vixens who throw their underwear at him and send private messages on social media.

The person went on to say: “You have got to remember that Tip spends a lot of time away from home, and he has gorgeous women throwing themselves at him.It is a lot of temptation to try and resist; it is difficult. He does want to be with Tiny, he loves her to pieces, and the kids too apparently, but it is hella tough to remain faithful, no matter how hard he tries.”

Advertisement

It seems that Tiny will have to accept the open marriage proposal in full if she wants to have it great with her husband.