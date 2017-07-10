T.I. Defends Blac Chyna, Gives Rob Kardashian Sound Advice

Fans of Keeping Up with the Kardashians are certainly aware that Kris Jenner’s only son is going through a lot now that his feud with baby mama Blac Chyna has escalated! Rob definitely needs a friend to be by his side or give him some advice. It looks like T.I. decided to step in and take that role.

Despite the fact that Rob called him out a few days ago, the rapper took the high road and instead of attacking him back he offered the reality TV star some much-needed help.

‘Do not tell women’s business. That is bad. It’s very, very bad. It’s poor character. It’s a flaw. If a woman did trust you and confided in you with secrets and stuff like that, you never let that…you don’t do that. Our secrets are sacred. That is a whole other level of fuck boy shit. I don’t know how you gon’ get pussy after that. Your hand ain’t even gonna deal with you after that.’

Okay, maybe there was no high road taken – T.I. did roast Rob quite hard after all! Burn!

The whole scandal between the two men started when Rob was in the middle of his social media war with Chyna and T.I. jumped in to criticize him for the revenge porn.

Let’s just say T.I. was savage then as well.

But somehow, Rob though the proper clap back would be to reveal that T.I. and his wife Tiny paid Blac Chyna to have a threesome with them.

Why did he think that was a good idea? Cringe!