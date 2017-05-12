T.I. Debuts Bernice Burgos At Meek Mill’s Party – Is It The End For Him And Tameka ‘Tiny’ Cottle?

T.I. is tired of hiding and has decided to make things official with Bernice Burgos and let the world know that he is over Tameka “Tiny” Cottle.

Meek Mill has been having a week-long celebration of his 30th birthday, and a few days ago, he took the party to the famous Queens, NY strip club, ACES, where T.I. and his alleged side chick made an epic appearance.

TMZ confirmed that Miss Burgos helped Mill enjoy his bash by using $20,000 in single dollar bills to make it rain on the dancers at the club. Mill also ordered ten bottles of Don Julio 1942 – priced at over $100 each for his large entourage.

Many were surprised to see T.I. who is technically still married to Tiny having the time of his life with his side piece, but the truth of the matter he no longer cares about other people’s opinion.

A source close to T.I. said he has moved on from Tiny and is happy to show off his new girl.

The spy shared: “TIP went out and helped Meek [Mill] continue to celebrate turning 30 and he brought his girl with him for the occasion. TIP and Bernice are together! Like, he doesn’t give a f— anymore and will continue to bring his babe out in public.”

@realberniceburgos in the building @acesnewyork #WCW A post shared by AcesNewYork (@acesnewyork) on May 10, 2017 at 11:55pm PDT

The person said Tiny sealed the deal by sending him the divorce papers and he will sign them. According to the tipster, T.I. has the hearts for the curvy model and no longer wants her to stay hidden.

Happy bday @realpandasupreme & #meekmill hey @realberniceburgos @acesnewyork #WCW A post shared by AcesNewYork (@acesnewyork) on May 11, 2017 at 3:36am PDT

The snitch added: “He’s tired of hiding her [Bernice] and doesn’t think it’s fair to keep her in the background any longer, he really has strong feelings for her and wants that to be expressed.”

An eyewitness said T.I. got “lit” at the club and they were making out after she finished “twerking on him and shaking her money maker all over him.”

T.I. is in a happy place with Burgos because she makes him feel young and vibrant again.