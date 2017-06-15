T.I. ‘Crazy Jealous’ To The Point Of Having A ‘Meltdown’ Over Tiny’s Hunky New Personal Trainer!

Even though it’s been months since T.I. and Tameka Tiny Harris have broken up, it looks like the man still cares about what is going on in his baby mama’s life. As fans may already be aware, Tiny has a new trainer helping her get into shape, and T.I. is crazy with jealousy!

Tiny’s birthday is coming up, and the reality TV star has been hitting the gym hard, working on getting her body in top shape with a hunky personal trainer named Kory Phillips.

Of course, Tiny has also been sharing the workout videos on her social media platforms and T.I. has caught wind of them.

According to a source close to the rapper, the interactions between Tiny and Kory are driving him crazy with jealousy!

Apparently, T.I. has been sending Tiny messages questioning her about the man.

The insider stressed that he’s having a meltdown over it and that even though it’s not a surprise he’s upset, his jealousy is extreme when it comes to Tiny.

The two have split back in December which means that T.I. would have no right to tell Tiny who she can spend her time with anyway – unless it’s affecting their children!

Not to mention, the rapper was the one who moved on from Tiny first and started a relationship with Insta model Bernice Burgos shortly after the divorce was filed.

However, recently Bernice hinted on social media that things were over between her and T.I.

‘A n***a will do anything to impress a female for some p*ssy. Is that true fellas? Whether it is a celebrity or regular female, I need answers,’ Bernice questioned on Instagram.

But despite the fact that T.I. should have no saying whatsoever over what is going on in Tiny’s life now, sources have previously reported that the rapper is still obsessing over his baby mama and stalking her online, which explains his meltdown, seeing the personal trainer interactions.

Their divorce is yet to be finalized. Tiny and T.I. have three kids together and they seemed to remain friendly for their sake, often spending a lot of time together as a family, even after the split.