T.I. Comes Out To Thrash Rob Kardashian And His Threesome Claims – “Don’t Talk About Women’s Business”

T.I. had some advice for anybody who wants to follow in Rob Kardashian’s footsteps and make incredibly petty social media posts. The 36-year-old rapper was spotted leaving LAX on July 8th, on Saturday, and responded to all of the Rob/Chyna media as of late.

As CI readers know, T.I. found himself at the center of the drama between the two reality stars when he reposted a snapshot of one of Rob’s posts on social media.

In his original message to the Kardashian, he wrote it was petty for the 30-year-old to post about all of his dilemmas on social media for the whole world to see.

The rapper even hilariously compared the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star to Donald Duck and a “mighty duck.”

However, it wasn’t that smart for T.I. to get involved, because we all know that he isn’t perfect either.

The Arthur Sock designer hasn’t responded to T.I.’s recent comments but he did snap back on his Instagram earlier in the week.

The initial post from T.I. got the Kardashian upset, who quickly came up with all kinds of claims, which frankly, made him sound even worse.

The reality star alleged that Chyna had been paid money by the rapper to have a threesome with him and his ex-wife, Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris.

After the social media firestorm, Rob’s Instagram has been taken down, and he went on Twitter to continue his tirade.

And what did T.I. say on Saturday?

Advertisement

When speaking to photographers for TMZ on July 8th, the rapper said, “Don’t tell women’s business. That’s bad. Very, very sad, poor character. Flawed, you know what I mean. If a woman entrusts you man, and confides in you man, with secrets and stuff like that, you never let that; you don’t do that. You don’t do that; you know what I’m saying? Secrets are sacred; you know what I’m saying. We don’t do that. That’s a whole another level of f***boysh*t.”